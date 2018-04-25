De Lille to face second DA no-confidence motion against her

Last week, the DA's Federal Executive granted the caucus permission to vote on an internal motion of no confidence in the embattled mayor.

CAPE TOWN – It's another day of reckoning for Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. She will on Wednesday face a motion of no confidence from the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Cape Town caucus.

The battle lines have been drawn as De Lille prepares to face yet another motion of no confidence.

In February, De Lille survived a motion brought by the DA through a vote of the full council.

This time however, only the mayor's DA colleagues will decide her fate.

Today's vote will mark the first time the party tests its new constitutional amendment to recall an office bearer in whom they have lost confidence.

If the motion passes, she will have to make representations to the DA's Federal Executive as to why she should keep her job.

The Fedex can then ask her to resign, or lose her party membership.

The DA caucus meeting will take place after a scheduled council sitting, which may be De Lille's last as mayor.