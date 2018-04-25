De Lille slams 'dangerous politicking of CT's draft budget'

Patricia De Lille earlier on Wednesday opened council proceedings, highlighting the public has nine days to provide input on the proposed budget.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has slammed what she calls the "dangerous politicking of the city's draft budget".

De Lille earlier on Wednesday opened council proceedings, highlighting the public has nine days to provide input on the proposed budget.

The mayor says she's requested the city's executive management team to reduce a proposed 26.9% water tariff increase.

The Democratic Alliance's cape metro regional executive last week distanced itself from the City of Cape Town's draft budget, claiming Mayor de Lille did not allow for much input from councillors.

Addressing council on Wednesday, a confident De Lille says the draft budget was tabled according to guidelines stipulated in the law.

She says a number of councillors have made statements pertaining to the draft budget, undermining the legislative processes taking place ahead of the tabling of the budget.

“It is not the mayor’s or De Lille’s budget as some have tried to term it to drive a certain narrative.”

A motion of no confidence in De Lille, brought by the DA council caucus, will later on Wednesday decide whether to remove the mayor, after which she will have an opportunity to give reasons why she should retain her position.