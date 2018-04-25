De Lille says will seek clarity on reasons for no confidence motion

Members are on Wednesday night voting on a new internal motion against the mayor. Patrcia de Lille survived a DA brought motion of no confidence in council in February.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she'll seek detailed clarity on why the majority of city's Democratic Alliance (DA) Caucus would want her gone.

Wednesday's full council meeting has concluded.

DA members are now expected to debate a caucus motion against the mayor and vote on whether they still have confidence in De Lille.

She says she'll be part of proceedings and will pose questions seeking clarity on issues raised by her colleagues.

“I would like to know why they want to have a vote of no confidence. And then, of course, I want the dates when any incidents happened that could give them the reason. I would like to know is there any person that complained and if there is a person that complained about me, why do they not use the disciplinary process to charge me.”

De Lille says if the motion succeeds, she'll test its outcome in the highest court.

“Then they will give me 48 hours in which to resign and it is that moment and point in which I will announce my next step.”

If the motion passes the mayor can make representations to the DA's Federal Executive explaining why she believes she should not be removed.

