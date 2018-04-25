De Lille says will seek clarity on reasons for no confidence motion
Members are on Wednesday night voting on a new internal motion against the mayor. Patrcia de Lille survived a DA brought motion of no confidence in council in February.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she'll seek detailed clarity on why the majority of city's Democratic Alliance (DA) Caucus would want her gone.
Members are on Wednesday night voting on a new internal motion against the mayor.
De Lille survived a DA brought motion of no confidence in council in February.
Wednesday's full council meeting has concluded.
DA members are now expected to debate a caucus motion against the mayor and vote on whether they still have confidence in De Lille.
She says she'll be part of proceedings and will pose questions seeking clarity on issues raised by her colleagues.
“I would like to know why they want to have a vote of no confidence. And then, of course, I want the dates when any incidents happened that could give them the reason. I would like to know is there any person that complained and if there is a person that complained about me, why do they not use the disciplinary process to charge me.”
De Lille says if the motion succeeds, she'll test its outcome in the highest court.
“Then they will give me 48 hours in which to resign and it is that moment and point in which I will announce my next step.”
If the motion passes the mayor can make representations to the DA's Federal Executive explaining why she believes she should not be removed.
#DeLille says she has prepared questions for the council ahead of the motion of no confidence CA pic.twitter.com/4DjNr8SSto— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
#DeLille says she is not only fighting the ‘recall clause’ for herself but for other public representatives in the Democratic Alliance CA pic.twitter.com/RaMiTxwA0A— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
DA caucus supports no confidence motion in Patricia de Lille
-
EFF wants David Mabuza's Q&A sessions reduced
-
[LISTEN] Zille explains latest tweets on colonialism
-
Will De Lille survive internal vote of no confidence?
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.