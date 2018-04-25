DA caucus supports no confidence motion in Patricia de Lille
The Democratic Alliance caucus has voted in support of a no confidence motion in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance caucus has voted for the removal of Patricia de Lille as the mayor of Cape Town following a vote of no confidence against her.
The DA caucus leader in the city JP Smith says the decision on De Lille has now been handed over the Federal Executive (FedEx).
DA council members sat down to debate the Caucus-led motion against De Lille after five o'clock this afternoon.
Members will now request the party's Federal Executive to have De Lille removed.
Smith said: “That result will be communicated to FedEx with the outcome of the voting and the ballot. And the rest of the process is now in the hands of the federal executive of the DA. What is important for us was that the entire debate was held in a very calm and dignified manner.”
Two-thirds of the city’s DA caucus voted in favour of bringing a new motion against De Lille.
They say she has brought the party into disrepute by frequently criticising the DA and its management of her disciplinary hearing in public.
The caucus also claims De Lille has stated she’ll no longer be cooperating with the DA.
About 154 councillors participated in a closed session in this afternoon's vote to remove De Lille.
#DeLille DA Deputy Caucus Leader in the City of Cape Town says the decision seeking De Lille’s removal has been handed over to the Federal Executive CA pic.twitter.com/GlPaWHpBi7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
#DeLille [BREAKING] The DA Caucus in the City of Cape Town has supported a Motion of No Confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
#DeLille says this is the beginning of another round of fighting for her CA pic.twitter.com/7kbT1ezbp5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
EFF wants David Mabuza's Q&A sessions reduced
-
De Lille says will seek clarity on reasons for no confidence motion
-
[LISTEN] Zille explains latest tweets on colonialism
-
Will De Lille survive internal vote of no confidence?
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.