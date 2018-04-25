CT water activists hand over petition with over 3,500 signatures

The lobby group is opposing steep tariff increases and is appealing to government to put an end to the privatisation of water.

CAPE TOWN - Activists opposing steep tariff increases in the City of Cape Town's draft budget have handed over a petition with more than 3,500 signatures.

The Water Crisis Coalition on Wednesday marched to the Civic Centre and Parliament.

The demonstration coincided with a march by the South African Federation of Trade Unions against the proposed national minimum wage of R20.

Demonstrators chanted “water for all or the City must fall” and held placards which read “no to the privatisation of our water” as city official Caitlin Monteque signed the petition.

It's also demanding all 70 springs in Cape Town be opened, desalination be scrapped, the installation of water management devices be stopped and level 6B water tariffs be reduced.

The Water Crisis Coalition's Davina Doyle said: “The masses and the majority of people are suffering under the tariffs we have to pay ... the price we have to pay for water.”

Grassy Park resident Shanel Johannes says water belongs to all and should not be privatised.

“It’s not only a water issue. We understand the fact that the workers’ issues that they are facing against these private corporations. It’s the same issues that we are facing also.”