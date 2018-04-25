Popular Topics
CT taxi officals say text about Bellville rank shooting a hoax

The message has been widely shared on WhatsApp and social media platforms, alerting commuters that the area has been declared a red zone.

Commuters queue at the Bellville Taxi Rank on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
Commuters queue at the Bellville Taxi Rank on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town taxi officials say a hoax message has been doing the rounds with information about a shooting at the Bellville Taxi Rank.

The message has been widely shared on WhatsApp and social media platforms, alerting commuters that the area has been declared a red zone.

Bellville Taxi Rank manager Moegamat Shafiek Gordon says the message is causing unnecessary panic as the taxi industry suffers extra strain amid an ongoing nationwide bus strike.

“This is actually a hoax. And it is as quiet as can be. Business is going as normal, there are no incidents. Even SAPS was at the rank because they heard about it and they phoned me and they sent a vehicle out.”

