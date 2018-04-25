Popular Topics
CT’s draft budget 'unreasonable, unfair & unjust'

The Water Crisis Coalition will hand over a petition containing more than 3,500 signatures.

Activists making their way to the Cape Town Civic Centre and Parliament during a demonstration against the City of Cape Town’s proposed tariff increases. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Activists making their way to the Cape Town Civic Centre and Parliament during a demonstration against the City of Cape Town’s proposed tariff increases. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Activists are marching to the Cape Town Civic Centre and Parliament opposing steep tariff increases in the City of Cape Town’s draft budget.

The Water Crisis Coalition will hand over a petition containing more than 3,500 signatures.

More than a thousand people are marching in the City of Cape Town on Wednesday.

Demonstrators are holding placards stating: “No to Privatisation of Water” and “Reject High Water Bills”.

Some of the demands include putting an end to the privatisation of water and services, stopping the installation of water management devices and reducing level 6B water tariffs.

The Water Crisis Coalition’s Shaheed Mahomed said: “We reject the budget completely… it’s unreasonable, unfair and unjust.”

The lobby group has joined the South African Federation of Trade Unions march heading towards the Civic Centre and Parliament.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

