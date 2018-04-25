CT’s draft budget 'unreasonable, unfair & unjust'
The Water Crisis Coalition will hand over a petition containing more than 3,500 signatures.
CAPE TOWN - Activists are marching to the Cape Town Civic Centre and Parliament opposing steep tariff increases in the City of Cape Town’s draft budget.
More than a thousand people are marching in the City of Cape Town on Wednesday.
Demonstrators are holding placards stating: “No to Privatisation of Water” and “Reject High Water Bills”.
The Water Crisis Coalition has joined the Saftu strike - members are marching to the City of Cape Town Civic Centre. #SAFTUstrike KP pic.twitter.com/UTdFp685qz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
Some of the demands include putting an end to the privatisation of water and services, stopping the installation of water management devices and reducing level 6B water tariffs.
The Water Crisis Coalition’s Shaheed Mahomed said: “We reject the budget completely… it’s unreasonable, unfair and unjust.”
The lobby group has joined the South African Federation of Trade Unions march heading towards the Civic Centre and Parliament.
#SAFTUStrike Police on the steps of Cape Town Civic Centre. GLS pic.twitter.com/0jguNWkNX1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
