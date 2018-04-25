CT Mayor De Lille requests proposed water tariff hike be reduced

De Lille has urged residents to make use of the 9 days left for public input into the city’s proposed draft budget.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has requested a proposed water tariff increase of almost 27% be reduced.

De Lille has devoted most of her opening address at Wednesday’s city council meeting by addressing issues around the city’s draft budget.

De Lille has urged residents to make use of the 9 days left for public input into the city’s proposed draft budget.

She says that to date 24,900 comments have been received, 80% of which are objections to proposed water, electricity and rates hikes.

Following today’s meeting, De Lille will face a fresh motion of no confidence in her brought by the DA’s city caucus.

She has previously claimed the DA’s so called "recall clause" adopted at its recent congress is actually aimed at removing her.