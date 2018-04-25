Popular Topics
City of CT slams govt decision to slash urban settlement grant

Addressing council earlier on Wednesday, officials say the cut will have a knock-on effect on projects the Transport and Urban Development Authority is currently implementing across the city.

Brett Herron, the City of Cape Town’s mayco member for transport. Picture: EWN.
Brett Herron, the City of Cape Town’s mayco member for transport. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Transport Department has slammed national government's decision to cut its urban settlement development grant funding by R176 million for the current financial year.

Addressing council earlier on Wednesday, officials say the cut will have a knock-on effect on several projects the Transport and Urban Development Authority is currently implementing across the city.

The maintenance of roads and stormwater infrastructure and the provision of new roads for housing developments will be affected.

Mayoral committee member for Transport Brett Herron says they received written confirmation last month the funding will be cut but adds none of the planned projects will be cut.

“The impact will be felt in Mitchells Plain and Highlands Drive where we have a housing project. The impact will be felt in Delft Symphony Way, which is a housing project to assist communities.”

Timeline

