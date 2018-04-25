#BusStrike: Wage talks deadlock again
Workers a demanding a 9% salary increase for the first year while the employer is offering 8.5%.
JOHANNESBURG – Wage talks between bus drivers and the Labour Department deadlocked late on Tuesday night.
Workers are demanding a 9% salary increase for the first year while the employer is offering 8.5%.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union's Zanele Sabela says: “Late last night we reached a deadlock again, we couldn’t agree. The Minister of Labour tried her best but like we said, this was not going to be easy negotiations.”
The nationwide industrial action is heading into its seventh day and has crippled the transport sector. It has affected more than 300,000 commuters in Cape Town.
