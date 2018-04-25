Beijing Motor Show: Focus on electric cars as new cars unveiled

-
City of CT slams govt decision to slash urban settlement grantLocal
-
Tiger Brands confirm presence of listeria strain at factoryBusiness
-
Man dies in Klerksdorp violent protestLocal
-
NW Nehawu hopes go-slow will be resolvedLocal
-
DA caucus supports no confidence motion in Patricia de LillePolitics
-
Does zero-VAT rating of food items help those needing money most?Local
-
-
Erasmus to take his time on selecting Bok captainSport
-
Semenya may be forced to lower testosterone levels or face disqualificationSport
-
Sundowns out to clinch league title at Maritzburg UnitedSport
-
[OPINION] Wenger didn’t adapt to the money gameOpinion
-
‘Threat of violence' detected ahead of Nedbank Cup semi-finalSport
-
PSL relegation battle to go down to the wireSport
-
Beijing Motor Show: Focus on electric cars as new cars unveiledLifestyle
-
Rapper Meek Mill freed from US jail after months-long campaignLifestyle
-
Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge openingLifestyle
-
YouTube deletes 5 million videos for content violationWorld
-
Joanna Lumley: I’m terrified that all men are seen as badLifestyle
-
WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of data law changeWorld
-
Cosby prosecutors say his 'time to escape justice is over'Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 April 2018Local
-
Beyonce expands scholarship programmeLifestyle
-
EFF wants David Mabuza's Q&A sessions reducedPolitics
-
De Lille says will seek clarity on reasons for no confidence motionPolitics
-
Mabuza: No one who's helped loot SOEs will escape lawPolitics
-
Will De Lille survive internal vote of no confidence?Politics
-
Mabuza faces MPs' questions in National AssemblyPolitics
-
[WATCH LIVE] David Mabuza Q&A ParliamentLocal
-
[OPINION] Let’s talk about the service delivery revolutionOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s strike rate isn’t as bad as it’s made out to beOpinion
-
[OPINION] A parallel legal system, virtue or vice?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Is this the way to a peaceful world?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why the film ‘Winnie’ met all the criteria of a good documentaryOpinion
-
[OPINION] Anti-racism is exhausting work that must be doneOpinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
#RandReport: Rand, bonds hit hard as dollar rally continuesBusiness
-
Steinhoff’s former CEO Jooste gets creditor reprieveBusiness
-
Vavi: Workers will occupy major cities until govt listensBusiness
-
Saftu protesters hand over memoranda of demandsBusiness
-
Gungubele: SAA needs at least R20bn to possibly break even in 2021Business
-
[LISTEN] Nkonki blames media after losing govt contractsBusiness
Beijing Motor Show: Focus on electric cars as new cars unveiled
Motoring enthusiasts and manufacturers have filled the corridors at the China International Exhibition Centre to see the latest cars being unveiled to the world for the very first time.
BEIJING - Thousands of people have gathered at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing for the 2018 Motor Show.
Manufacturers from all over the world are unveiling new vehicles with a major focus on electric cars.
Motoring enthusiasts and manufacturers have filled the corridors at the China International Exhibition Centre to see the latest cars being unveiled to the world for the very first time.
Chinese brand Haval has launched several new vehicles, including the F5 Compact SUV and a refreshed H6.
Its sister company Ora showed off two new fully electric models which are expected to hit the Chinese market in the next few months.
Other big releases were VW’s new Toureg, BMW’s M2 competition pack and McLaren’s limited production mid-engine sports car titled the Senna.
The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition is the most renowned car event globally, attracting car lovers from all walks of life.
