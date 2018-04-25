Beijing Motor Show: Focus on electric cars as new cars unveiled

Motoring enthusiasts and manufacturers have filled the corridors at the China International Exhibition Centre to see the latest cars being unveiled to the world for the very first time.

BEIJING - Thousands of people have gathered at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing for the 2018 Motor Show.

Manufacturers from all over the world are unveiling new vehicles with a major focus on electric cars.

Chinese brand Haval has launched several new vehicles, including the F5 Compact SUV and a refreshed H6.

Its sister company Ora showed off two new fully electric models which are expected to hit the Chinese market in the next few months.

Other big releases were VW’s new Toureg, BMW’s M2 competition pack and McLaren’s limited production mid-engine sports car titled the Senna.

The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition is the most renowned car event globally, attracting car lovers from all walks of life.