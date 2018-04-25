Beijing Motor Show: Focus on electric cars as new cars unveiled

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Beijing Motor Show: Focus on electric cars as new cars unveiled

Motoring enthusiasts and manufacturers have filled the corridors at the China International Exhibition Centre to see the latest cars being unveiled to the world for the very first time.

GM6, a premium minivan specially designed for family needs, is unveiled at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing for the 2018 Motor Show. Picture: @Gac_Motor/Twitter.
GM6, a premium minivan specially designed for family needs, is unveiled at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing for the 2018 Motor Show. Picture: @Gac_Motor/Twitter.
one hour ago

BEIJING - Thousands of people have gathered at the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing for the 2018 Motor Show.

Manufacturers from all over the world are unveiling new vehicles with a major focus on electric cars.

Motoring enthusiasts and manufacturers have filled the corridors at the China International Exhibition Centre to see the latest cars being unveiled to the world for the very first time.

Chinese brand Haval has launched several new vehicles, including the F5 Compact SUV and a refreshed H6.

Its sister company Ora showed off two new fully electric models which are expected to hit the Chinese market in the next few months.

Other big releases were VW’s new Toureg, BMW’s M2 competition pack and McLaren’s limited production mid-engine sports car titled the Senna.

The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition is the most renowned car event globally, attracting car lovers from all walks of life.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA