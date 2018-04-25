Arrows compound Chiefs’ woes with 3-1 victory

Golden Arrows claimed their first victory against Kaizer Chiefs since the 2011/12 Absa Premiership season when they stormed to a 3-1 victory at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Glamour Boys are coming off a torrid weekend where they were booted out of the Nedbank Cup semi-final by Free State Stars. The defeat prompted the immediate resignation of head coach Steve Komphela directly after the game that was marred by spectator violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Abafana Bes’thende, who were also looking to push up the league table and finish inside the top eight with three games left in the season, started like a house of fire. Marksman Lerato Lamola put the home side in front with a lovely chipped goal that left 'keeper Itumeleng Khune stranded as early as the 4th minute of the game.

Things went from bad to worse for interim coach Patrick Mabhedi’s men when striker Leonardo Castro received a straight red card for a potential leg breaking tackle, and Chiefs had to play with 10 men for the remaining 75 mins. With the visitors a goal and a man down, they did finish the half stronger as they found an equalizer through Bernard Parker’s third goal of the season.

Arrows were not about to let their advantage slip and returned from the break to double their lead through a second goal from Lamola early in the second half. Velemsini Ndwandwe could have put the game to bed in the 58th minute, as an intelligent run from Lamola saw him get behind the Chiefs defense and put in a great ball into the path of an unmarked Ndwandwe, who missed the ball with the goal at his mercy.

Ndwandwe did redeem himself in stoppage time though as he punished a dreadful error in defense from Chiefs who had pushed numbers up front in search for the equalizer.

The win pushes Arrows up to ninth on the log, while Chiefs’ sixth defeat of the campaign sees them remain fourth on the table.