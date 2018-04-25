ANC’s support of Mahumapelo angers masses calling for his removal
Tshepo Belebese of the ANC branch in the area says locals say they were misrepresented.
JOHANNESBURG - Protesters in the North West town of Klerksdorp say a statement by the African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday in support of embattled Premier Supra Mahumapelo has angered the masses who have been calling for his removal in violent protests which began since last week.
Incidents of vandalism and looting have been reported in areas such Alabama, Khuma and Jouberton in the Matlosana Municipality on Wednesday.
PROTEST IS MORE OF A LOOTING SPREE : KLERKSDORP. NW. pic.twitter.com/O0kydOySUi— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 25, 2018
Tshepo Belebese of the ANC branch in the area says locals say they were misrepresented.
“When people heard that our region supposedly supports Mahumapelo that’s when people got agitated and took to the street to prove that the man is extremely unpopular with the masses.”
However, spokesperson for the ANC PEC Gerald Modise says they stand united in their defence of Mahumapelo and his leadership.
There have been reports of other protests in Taung and Sannieshof.
NWC TO VISIT ALL REGIONS
At the same time, the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) is on Thursday expected to visit all four regions of the province.
Tensions within the party’s leadership have led to ongoing protests calling for the removal of Mahumapelo.
Nearly a week after its initial intervention in the province and a subsequent visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his NEC, the NWC is expected to address ANC branches on the apparent political rifts.
Modise said: “The NWC will meet on Thursday with all branches of the ANC in all four regions to deal with all organisational challenges.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.