ANC’s support of Mahumapelo angers masses calling for his removal

Tshepo Belebese of the ANC branch in the area says locals say they were misrepresented.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesters in the North West town of Klerksdorp say a statement by the African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday in support of embattled Premier Supra Mahumapelo has angered the masses who have been calling for his removal in violent protests which began since last week.

Incidents of vandalism and looting have been reported in areas such Alabama, Khuma and Jouberton in the Matlosana Municipality on Wednesday.

PROTEST IS MORE OF A LOOTING SPREE : KLERKSDORP. NW. pic.twitter.com/O0kydOySUi — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) April 25, 2018

Tshepo Belebese of the ANC branch in the area says locals say they were misrepresented.

“When people heard that our region supposedly supports Mahumapelo that’s when people got agitated and took to the street to prove that the man is extremely unpopular with the masses.”

However, spokesperson for the ANC PEC Gerald Modise says they stand united in their defence of Mahumapelo and his leadership.

There have been reports of other protests in Taung and Sannieshof.

NWC TO VISIT ALL REGIONS

At the same time, the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) is on Thursday expected to visit all four regions of the province.

Tensions within the party’s leadership have led to ongoing protests calling for the removal of Mahumapelo.

Nearly a week after its initial intervention in the province and a subsequent visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his NEC, the NWC is expected to address ANC branches on the apparent political rifts.

Modise said: “The NWC will meet on Thursday with all branches of the ANC in all four regions to deal with all organisational challenges.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)