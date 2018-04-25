AfriForum: Premature for govt to halt listeriosis testing
Around 50 new cases of listeriosis have been reported in South Africa since the outbreak in December, with almost two hundred reported deaths from the disease.
JOHANNESBURG – Lobby group AfriForum says that the listeriosis outbreak is not yet under control and believes that it is premature of government to abandon testing at the country's ports.
The source of the outbreak was linked to an Enterprise foods facility in Polokwane.
AfriForum's strategic advisor, Dr Eugene Brink, says that there are still many unanswered questions and they don't agree with government's decision to stop testing.
“This has subsided somewhat but we still think it’s not completely under control. We just think it’s a very premature thing to stop monitoring it tightly, especially in the light that the course of the outbreak has not completely been confirmed or how listeriosis samples got into Enterprise factory in Polokwane.”
