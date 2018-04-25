African collaborations, Cote d’Ivoire’s way forward
Lee Kasumba tells us how Cote d’Ivoire’s ferry transport system recently received a multi-million dollar boost.
Travelling through Cote d’Ivoire for Africa Connected, Pan-African journalist Lee Kasumba met with the Chief Executive Officer of maritime transport company Citrans to find out what its latest multi-million dollar deal would mean for the people of Abidjan.
The collaboration with Cape Town shipbuilding company, Nautic Africa is one of the country’s biggest projects - worth $22 million (R347 million). The shipbuilder has been contracted to build the first ferries in a series of 18 vessels which will be shipped from South Africa to Cote d'Ivoire.
Photo: Nautic Africa website
It’s a facility for 200 people who are going to get jobs… this is very important.Zoumana Bakayoko, Chief Executive Officer of Citrans
In addition, it has also created employment for the average Ivorian in terms of the management of the lines and ferries.
The project forms part of the Presidential Infrastructure Project which is linked to the PPP project (Public Private Partnership) which seeks to reduce urban congestion in Abidjan.
The private (sector) manages this and the government follows.Zoumana Bakayoko, Chief Executive Officer of Citrans
To date, the deal has already seen a rapid growth in job creation and, is set to significantly contribute to the country’s economic development.
Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Zoumana Bakayoko...
This article first appeared on 702 : African collaborations, Cote d’Ivoire’s way forward
