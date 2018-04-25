5 linked to rail infrastructure theft arrested in CT
A man was caught trying to steal 10 metres of multi-core and paper-insulated telecommunication cabling near Bellville.
CAPE TOWN - At least five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of rail infrastructure in Cape Town over the past two days.
Three men were arrested between Nyanga and Philippi after police received a tip-off that they were planning to steal Prasa-owned material.
Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “Our recently acquired drone technology and forensic capability intelligence have paid off handsomely with no less than five arrests made over the last two days. The first incident was reported on 24 April between Bellville and Tygerberg stations. Two suspects fled the scene but the third was arrested.”
