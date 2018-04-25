3 burnt bodies found in bushes at Wells Estate

The exact cause of the deaths and injuries have yet to be determined but it’s suspected to have been a vigilante attack.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police have launched an investigation after the burnt bodies of three people were found in the bushes at Wells Estate.

Two others, aged 24 and 26, were transported to a hospital with severe burns on Tuesday.

The exact cause of the deaths and injuries have yet to be determined but it’s suspected to have been a vigilante attack.



Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

The police’s Mcedi Mbombo said: “A member of the community contacted the police complaining about mob justice, but when police arrived at the bushes they only found bodies of the victims.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)