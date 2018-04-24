Zim to drop local listing requirement from mining bill: foreign minister
The original proposal was part of efforts under the country’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa to boost investment and local ownership of Zimbabwe’s vast mineral resources.
LONDON – Zimbabwe will drop a requirement that mining companies must list on the local stock exchange from a new mining act, foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo said on Monday.
Industry lobby group, the Chamber of Mines, had expressed concerns about the proposal for mining firms to list locally, warning that the exchange might not be deep and liquid enough for companies to raise capital.
“Previously there was an indication that the new mining act would have a requirement to list on the local exchange,” Moyo said, speaking in London at a Chatham House event.
“But we can assure you that this qualification will be taken out.”
The original proposal was part of efforts under the country’s new president Emmerson Mnangagwa to boost investment and local ownership of Zimbabwe’s vast mineral resources.
Popular in Africa
-
Swaziland's King Mswati III renames country
-
Angolan president sacks armed forces, spy bosses in latest purge
-
Ethiopian businesses disappointed by new PM's economic stance
-
Former Malawi president Joyce Banda returns from exile
-
[OPINION] Swaziland: A country by any other name
-
2 killed in a plane crash near a military air base in Tunisia's Sfax: TA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.