Zim may launch $3.5bn sovereign bond issue post election

Mineral Resources to appeal ruling on black ownership thresholdBusiness
EFF throws weight behind Saftu marchLocal
Parliament passes bill to regulate e-hailing servicesLocal
Global wine output in fallBusiness
Maxhosa's Laduma on Zara design knock-offs: It's shocking & lacks integrityLifestyle
Inquiry told SABC spent about R700K on travel, lodging for ex-board, officialsLocal
Abrahams slams AfriForum over Malema private prosecution bidPolitics
Gauteng court dismisses Ajax & Ndoro caseSport
Springbok legend Bryan Habana to retire at end of French rugby seasonSport
Europa League win would be perfect send-off for Wenger - MertesackerSport
Team SA's Commonwealth Games champs rewardedSport
Everton edge past Newcastle at homeSport
Chiefs match against Golden Arrows to go ahead in wake of fan violenceSport
Church bells played one of Avicii’s biggest hits in StockholmLifestyle
Closing arguments to begin in Cosby's sexual assault trialLifestyle
Die Antwoord set to perform in IsraelLifestyle
All dolled up for Britain’s royal weddingLifestyle
[ANALYSIS] Why the film ‘Winnie’ met all the criteria of a good documentaryOpinion
Stan Lee facing sexual harassment lawsuitLifestyle
Big secrets, bumper box-office for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’Lifestyle
Brace yourself! Here's how much it'll cost you to raise a child in SALifestyle
After arrival of royal baby, speculation turns to possible nameLifestyle
Abrahams slams AfriForum over Malema private prosecution bidPolitics
ANC NW jumps to Mahumapelo’s defencePolitics
EFF’s bid to challenge Riotous Assemblies Act struck from court rollPolitics
Call for troubled Mahumapelo to appear before Parly inquiryPolitics
NW ANC calls for suspension of Revolutionary Council membersPolitics
[WATCH LIVE] ANC NW media briefingLocal
[OPINION] Is this the way to a peaceful world?Opinion
[ANALYSIS] Why the film ‘Winnie’ met all the criteria of a good documentaryOpinion
[OPINION] Anti-racism is exhausting work that must be doneOpinion
[OPINION] Should the Commonwealth still exist?Opinion
[OPINION] Swaziland: A country by any other nameOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Why manufacturing a key vaccine in South Africa is so importantOpinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Zim may launch $3.5bn sovereign bond issue post election
Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe said the southern African nation would use export receipts from tobacco, gold and horticulture to repay the bond.
HARARE - Zimbabwe is considering issuing between $2.5 and $3.5 billion in sovereign bonds after elections set for July and will use some of the money to clear arrears to foreign lenders, Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe said on Tuesday.
Mukupe, whose comments were broadcast on state television, said the southern African nation would use export receipts from tobacco, gold and horticulture to repay the bond.
“The position that we have is that post-election we should be able to put in place a sovereign or export-related bond and we think we should be able to raise between $2.5 to $3.5 billion,” Mukupe said.
During a speech in London on Monday, Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo said his country was committed to clear about $1.8 billion in arrears with the World Bank and the African Development Bank before it taps other sources of financing.
Zimbabwe has not received funding from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and African Development Bank since it defaulted on its debt in 1999.
Under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who succeeded Robert Mugabe last November, Zimbabwe is trying to mend ties with the West, including rejoining the Commonwealth.
