Winter break expected for English Football
JOHANNESBURG - The English Premier League board, the English Football League and the English Football Association are said to have agreed, in theory, to introduce a winter break in the English Football season – according to Sky Sources.
The talks to introduce a break in the league was prompted by the board members of the FA Cup almost two years ago.
Leagues including the German Bundesliga, Italians Serie A and the Spanish La Liga all go on a winter break which starts before Christmas and ends two weeks into the New Year.
It is understood that the first winter break will be implemented in the 2019/20 season with the breaks being implemented in the January and February of 2020.
The proposed changes:
• One round of Premier League matches will be played over two weeks which will allow clubs a break from league action after a tight Christmas period.
• The FA Cup fifth round fixtures will be played in midweek with extra time and penalties replacing replays.
The implementation of a winter break is still under consideration with negotiations at board level - between various bodies in English football - expected to continue in the coming months.
