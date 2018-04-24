'Why would I reject such a beautiful person?'

The ANC in the Western Cape would welcome Patricia de Lille with open arms should she ever leave or be expelled from the DA.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape appears to be courting Patricia de Lille.

The Cape Town mayor has been embroiled in an ugly and public spat with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The party’s top leadership wants her out of the mayor’s office.

“She pursued an agenda that the DA didn’t like… why would I reject such a beautiful person?,” the ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula said.

He is also not ruling out forming alliances with smaller parties after 2019’s general election.

But this will depend on what voters decide at the ballot box, says the former sports minister.

“The alliance will be a result of what the people say. We were in Port Elizabeth and they offered mayorship, we said we don’t want a backdoor arrangement… we want a front door.”

Mbalula was briefing the media about the ANC’s election campaign on Monday, where he also unveiled former Premier Ebrahim Rasool as the party’s provincial elections head.

Mbalula says that the party has confidence in Rasool, who needs no introduction, having served as premier between 2004 and 2008.

Meanwhile, De Lille will face a motion of no confidence brought by the DA’s Cape Town caucus on Wednesday.

The veteran politician survived a motion brought by the DA through a vote of the full council in February, but this time her fate will lie solely in the hands of her party colleagues.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger.

