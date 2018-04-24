WC Environmental Affairs Dept investigating water theft reports
Officials have received reports that individuals are attempting to extract water as it heads towards Misverstand.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department is probing allegations that water is being extracted irregularly from river systems in the West Coast region.
Reports say that some farmers in the West Coast are stealing water meant for public use.
Water is being released from the Berg River Dam to supplement the Misverstand weir, which serves 22 towns in the West Coast district.
Officials have received reports that individuals are attempting to extract water as it heads towards Misverstand and illegally channelling or pumping it into private dams.
This includes attempts to channel water from the river to off-stream dams and via other illegal extraction mechanisms.
Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says: “Our municipalities are already acting on these reports and will not hesitate to act against anyone found to be guilty of any wrongdoing. The province in experience severe drought and require delicate management of the system to ensure that all communities have drinking water.”
WATCH: 5m cubic metres of water released into Misverstand Dam
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill
-
Saftu: National strike will be peaceful
-
Investec chairperson called k-word, feared for safety, court hears
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
Details of strained relations emerge in Jason Rohde murder trial
-
[CARTOON] The Beautiful Game's Ugly Side
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.