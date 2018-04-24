Wage talks continue amid nationwide bus strike
Unions have dropped their wage demand from 12% to 9.5%, while employers are offering 8%; up from their initial 7% offer.
CAPE TOWN - Unions, employers and government are still meeting behind closed doors to try to end the ongoing bus strike.
The nationwide industrial action has crippled the transport sector and affects more than 300,000 commuters in Cape Town.
Unions have dropped their wage demand from 12% to 9.5%, while employers are offering 8%; up from their initial 7% offer.
Transport Union Satawu is one of the unions meeting with Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant on Tuesday.
The union's Solomon Mahlangu said: “The minister herself is driving the process and consulting the parties. She is trying to understand the landscape and to get solutions, so parties are working very hard.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.