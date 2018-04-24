Wage talks continue amid nationwide bus strike

Unions have dropped their wage demand from 12% to 9.5%, while employers are offering 8%; up from their initial 7% offer.

CAPE TOWN - Unions, employers and government are still meeting behind closed doors to try to end the ongoing bus strike.

The nationwide industrial action has crippled the transport sector and affects more than 300,000 commuters in Cape Town.

Unions have dropped their wage demand from 12% to 9.5%, while employers are offering 8%; up from their initial 7% offer.

Transport Union Satawu is one of the unions meeting with Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant on Tuesday.

The union's Solomon Mahlangu said: “The minister herself is driving the process and consulting the parties. She is trying to understand the landscape and to get solutions, so parties are working very hard.”