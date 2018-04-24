The power of partnership in Cote d'Ivoire
The message is clear - Cote d'Ivoire is open for business, and partnership.
On a mission to explore the Ivory Coast for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Pan-African broadcaster Lee Kasumba sits down with South African Ambassador for Cote d'Ivoire to talk business opportunities.
Following the introduction of strong business policies in 2012, Cote d'Ivoire has seen a significantly increase in opportunities for foreign investment.
Opportunities are here – considerable opportunities.Dayanand Naidoo, South African Ambassador for Cote d'Ivoire
With a rapidly increasing GDP, a growth rate of up to 9% and relatively low cost of doing business – Cote d'Ivoire has established itself as an attractive market for South African business people to partner with.
We have to use every opportunity to create an enabling environment.Dayanand Naidoo, South African Ambassador for Cote d'Ivoire
As more South Africans discover the country’s potential, Dayanand believes that the establishment of an environment that is open to partnership between government and the private sector, will foster global investment.
Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Dayanand Naidoo...
This article first appeared on 702 : The power of partnership in Cote d'Ivoire
Comments
