Team SA's Commonwealth Games champs rewarded

JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa’s victorious 2018 Commonwealth Games athletes were honoured at a champions parade in Pretoria on Monday.

South Africa’s athletes had a hugely successful Commonwealth Games campaign in Australia, winning 37 medals and ending sixth on the medals table, one place higher than the last games in Glasgow, Scotland four years ago.

The official welcoming parade for the medallists started at Burgers Park, Pretoria and ended at the CSIR International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Along the route were stops at Sammy Marks Mall on Madiba Street, Bosman Station, as well as the Sunny Park Mall, where athletes were greeted by supporters and heralded by a brass band.

Throngs of excited sports fans cheered the team on and got to mingle with the Team SA medallists.

The main welcoming function was hosted by the CSIR International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Pretoria.

Among the speakers were Sascoc president Gideon Sam, Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa and chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission, Mr Alfred Nevhutanda.

Many of the medal-winners were in attendance, among them multiple medallists Chad le Clos (swimming), Caster Semenya (track) as well as gold medallists Luvo Manyonga (long jump) and Martin Erasmus (wrestling).

Medal-winning athletes and their coaches were presented with their handsome financial incentives, as promised by Sascoc prior to the games.

The team won 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals at the Games.

The medal incentives were as follows:

Gold – R50,000 for the athlete and R12.500 for athlete’s coach

Silver – R25,000 for the athlete and R7500 for athlete's coach

Bronze – R15,000 for the athlete and R5000 for athlete’s coach