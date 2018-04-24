Takata airbag defect prompts Nissan recall

The Automobile Association on Monday said the malfunction is due to a defective Takata airbag inflator on both the driver and passenger sides of several vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Nissan is urging owners of vehicles manufactured between 2001 and 2013 to return them due to an airbag safety concern.

The Automobile Association on Monday said that the malfunction is due to a defective Takata airbag inflator on both the driver and passenger sides of several vehicles.

Takata supplies airbags and set belts globally.

The Competition Commission in March announced it was investigating the company’s local branch for four cases involving price fixing, market division and collusive tendering.

