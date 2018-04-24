Tafelsig residents furious as sewage still flows on streets

Residents are demanding the City of Cape Town fixes the gushing sewer pipe immediately. It's been pumping out sewage for the past three weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Tafelsig residents are disgusted and furious because human faeces have been flowing onto the streets for weeks.

Residents say for 24 hours a day they are forced to endure the smell and sight of human faeces.

They complain it's a health hazard for children, who play in the area and it's difficult to cook in an unpleasant smell.

Elizabeth Keyster who lives in the road where the sewage is overflowing says the smell and site of human waste make her sick to her stomach.

“The city comes out, they fix it, after two weeks or a week it’s the same thing again. So, I’m very unhappy about it. And it’s unhealthy for the children.”

Community activist Joanie Frederick says municipal officials were at the site but did not fix the problem.

“This is a direct attack on our constitutional right to human dignity. Residents shouldn’t have to deal with this because I believe this is a structural problem. I believe it has to do with how this community was put together.”

Subcouncil chairperson Sheval Arendse says officials were unable to fix the problem because the incorrect address was sent.

He says the City of Cape Town is working on the issue.

WATCH: Tafelsig residents plagued by overflowing sewage