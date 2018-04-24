Springbok legend Bryan Habana to retire at end of French rugby season
Habana, who started his rugby career at the Lions in the 2003/04 season, has just announced his retirement from professional rugby.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Springbok, Bulls and Stormers winger Bryan Habana has announced that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the French rugby season.
Habana, who started his rugby career at the Lions in the 2003/04 season, made 21 appearances for the Johannesburg-based franchise before making his move across the Jukskei River to the Bulls in 2005, where he made a name for himself.
The speedy winger made his Springbok debut at the iconic Twickenham against England where he scored with his first touch in international rugby. He went on to make 124 Test match appearances for his country, scoring a record 67 tries during a career that spanned over 10 years.
The 34-year-old Habana’s list of achievements in international rugby is long and glamourous. He has won the South African Rugby Player of the Year award three times (2005, 2007, 2012) as well as the International Rugby Board Player of the year in 2007.
In 2007 he won South Africa’s second Rugby World Cup, as well as two Super Rugby titles with the Blue Bulls in 2007 and 2009. He also has one Tri-Nations trophy in his cabinet to go with his two Currie Cup triumphs for the Bulls and Western Province.
Habana moved to French club Toulon in 2013 and won the Heineken Cup and the French top 14 in 2014 as well as the European Champions Cup in 2015.
