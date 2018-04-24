Shops looted, roads blocked as NW protests flare up

Itsoseng, Delerayville, Vryburg and Taung residents blocked roads with tyres and rubble and looted shop, leading to running battles with the police.

MAHIKENG – It has been a night of running battles between North West protesters and the police.

Itsoseng, Delerayville, Vryburg and Taung residents blocked roads with tyres and rubble and looted shops - leading to running battles with the police.

Protesters are anti-Premier Supra Mahumapelo and are demanding his resignation.

A hardware store was among the shops which were completely looted in Taung on Monday as residents helped themselves to buildings supplies.

In Delareyville, residents engaged in running battles with the police with residents demanding the resignation of Tswaing mayor Dimakatso Theletsane.

The African National Congress (ANC) leadership led by President Cyril Ramaphosa assured residents during the weekend that the party will move with speed to deal with the matter.

But its national working committee meeting, which ended on Monday, did not give any feedback on the matter with secretary-general Ace Magashule saying that the matter is being attended to.