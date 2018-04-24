Shops looted, roads blocked as NW protests flare up
Itsoseng, Delerayville, Vryburg and Taung residents blocked roads with tyres and rubble and looted shop, leading to running battles with the police.
MAHIKENG – It has been a night of running battles between North West protesters and the police.
Itsoseng, Delerayville, Vryburg and Taung residents blocked roads with tyres and rubble and looted shops - leading to running battles with the police.
Protesters are anti-Premier Supra Mahumapelo and are demanding his resignation.
A hardware store was among the shops which were completely looted in Taung on Monday as residents helped themselves to buildings supplies.
In Delareyville, residents engaged in running battles with the police with residents demanding the resignation of Tswaing mayor Dimakatso Theletsane.
The African National Congress (ANC) leadership led by President Cyril Ramaphosa assured residents during the weekend that the party will move with speed to deal with the matter.
But its national working committee meeting, which ended on Monday, did not give any feedback on the matter with secretary-general Ace Magashule saying that the matter is being attended to.
Popular in Local
-
Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill
-
Saftu: National strike will be peaceful
-
Investec chairperson called k-word, feared for safety, court hears
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
Details of strained relations emerge in Jason Rohde murder trial
-
[CARTOON] The Beautiful Game's Ugly Side
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.