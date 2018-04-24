#SaftuStrike: Areas to be affected in Wednesday's demonstrations
Saftu says it wants to bring the country to a standstill on Wednesday as it marches across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - On Wednesday the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on a nationwide protest against the proposed national minimum wage of R20 an hour and amendments to labour laws.
Saftu says it wants to bring the country to a standstill on Wednesday as it marches across the country.
While it's not known exactly how many people will be joining the strike, it is expected to affect areas in seven of the country's nine provinces.
Here are the areas where the Saftu marchers will be assembling and marching to:
· Johannesburg: Assemble at Newtown Precinct Park, march to Department of Labour, the Provincial Department of Health and the Premier's Office.
· Cape Town: Assemble at Keizersgracht, march to the City of Cape Town offices and Parliament.
· Port Elizabeth: Assemble at Vuyisile Mini Square, march to Great Centenary Hall.
· Polokwane: Assemble at SABC Park, march to the Departments of Labour and Social Development.
· Durban: Assemble at Botha’s Place, march to Durban City Hall, Departments of Labour and Economic Development and Premier and Mayor’s offices.
· Bloemfontein: Assemble at Batho Hall, march to Department of Labour.
· East London and Queenstown: March to Department of Labour.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.