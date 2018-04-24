#SaftuStrike: Areas to be affected in Wednesday's demonstrations

Saftu says it wants to bring the country to a standstill on Wednesday as it marches across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - On Wednesday the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on a nationwide protest against the proposed national minimum wage of R20 an hour and amendments to labour laws.

While it's not known exactly how many people will be joining the strike, it is expected to affect areas in seven of the country's nine provinces.

Here are the areas where the Saftu marchers will be assembling and marching to:

· Johannesburg: Assemble at Newtown Precinct Park, march to Department of Labour, the Provincial Department of Health and the Premier's Office.

· Cape Town: Assemble at Keizersgracht, march to the City of Cape Town offices and Parliament.

· Port Elizabeth: Assemble at Vuyisile Mini Square, march to Great Centenary Hall.

· Polokwane: Assemble at SABC Park, march to the Departments of Labour and Social Development.

· Durban: Assemble at Botha’s Place, march to Durban City Hall, Departments of Labour and Economic Development and Premier and Mayor’s offices.

· Bloemfontein: Assemble at Batho Hall, march to Department of Labour.

· East London and Queenstown: March to Department of Labour.