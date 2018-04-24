Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill

The federation will take to the streets tomorrow in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein and Polokwane to protest against the proposed R20 per hour wage.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is calling on workers across the country to stay away from work on Wednesday and join the nationwide strike against the proposed national minimum wage and amendments to labour law.

A parliamentary process considering public submissions on three bills that will give effect to the minimum wage is still underway and as a result, the wage won’t be introduced on 1 May as initially planned.

Saftu says that it wants to bring the country to a standstill on Wednesday.

“We’re making a call to every worker to join the strike on 25 April. Stay away from work.”

General-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi also says that the organisation has extended an invitation to political parties to join in the demonstrations.

“This is a fight about the life and death of trade unionism itself in the country.”

The federation says it will use tomorrow's strike to speak out against some labour laws that force unions to include a secret ballot clause in their constitutions to guide them when conducting a strike ballot among members before taking action or face being de-registered.