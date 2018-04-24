Saftu says message about strike violence 'fake, malicious'

The fake message calls on parents to keep their children away from schools and to avoid the streets along with public transport. Saftu's Patrick Craven has strongly condemned the hoax.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says fake messages warning about violence during Wednesday's strike against the minimum wage are malicious.

The trade union says the aim of these messages is to frighten people and hamper the strike's impact.

“We will do everything we possibly can to ensure the events we organise are peaceful and orderly and we don’t want these messages to distract people from joining the march.”