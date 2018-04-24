Rand recovers as traders see dip as chance to buy cheap

The greenback was at a three-month high against a basket of currencies early on Tuesday, boosted by the US 10-year Treasury yield climbing toward the psychologically key 3% level.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand on Tuesday recovered some of its losses from a rout in the previous session as traders bought the dip and the dollar rally marched on, causing the currency to break through key levels.

At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.45% firmer at R12.2950 per dollar compared to an overnight low of R12.3900, its weakest level in three months.

The greenback was at a three-month high against a basket of currencies early on Tuesday, boosted by the US 10-year Treasury yield climbing toward the psychologically key 3% level.

Some investors who were long the rand saw stop losses triggered between R12.30 and R12.34, although a number of analysts view R12.50 as the rand’s fair value mark while technical indicators were already signalling oversold levels.

“I would suggest that we still have room for further weakness but will not be filling my boots with dollars just yet given the proximity of the resistance level at R12.40,” said chief currency trader at Standard Bank Warrick Butler in a note.

“Instead I will buy the dip to R12.25 or alternatively hope I get a few in on a break above R12.40,” Butler added.

Bonds remained weak, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 up 2 basis points to 8.175%.

The stock market was set to open firmer at 0700 GMT, with the Top40 futures index up only 0.37%.