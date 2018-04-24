Praise be: Ramaphosa receives poetic welcome aboard local flight
British Airways honoured the president by sending praise poet Lutendo Evans Mugagadeli, also known as 'Vendaboy Poet', to give him a warm welcome on board.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa received a pleasant surprise as he was going about his business aboard a commercial British Airways flight recently.
The airline hooked up Venda praise poet Lutendo Evans Mugagadeli, who is also known as “Vendaboy Poet”, to welcome Ramaphosa on a Durban to Johannesburg flight earlier this week.
[WATCH] President @CyrilRamaphosa receives a warm welcome from Venda praise poet "Venda Boy" while aboard a @British_Airways flight. Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/Mm5QtVK90h— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 24, 2018
"Mr Mugagadeli recently said in an interview that he’d be honoured to meet the President and act as his official praise poet. We were delighted to make that happen and to ensure Mr Ramaphosa had a presidential welcome aboard. It exemplifies the British Airways brand promise, ‘To Fly. To serve," says Bridgette Ramuluvhana, Marketing Manager for British Airways.
