Police confirm boy (16) killed during NW protests
Ipid's Moses Dlamini says the boy was allegedly shot by a police officer during the ongoing violent protests in the area on Monday. A murder case has been opened.
JOHANNESBURG - North West police have confirmed a 16-year-old boy has been killed in Taung during ongoing violent protests.
The circumstances around the teenager's death on Monday are now being investigated by police watchdog Independent Police Investigate Directorate (Ipid).
More than 30 people have been handcuffed in the past few days for public violence after buildings were torched and property vandalised in demonstrations calling for the North West premier to step down.
Ipid's Moses Dlamini says the boy was allegedly shot by a police officer during the ongoing violent protests in the area on Monday.
Dlamini says investigators have been sent to the North West to gather evidence from the scene and interview witnesses.
“At this stage information is sketchy the investigators have gone to Taung to find out more.”
The police watchdog says the volatile situation in the province is making it difficult for investigators to obtain the information they need.
“The scenes usually get disturbed or the evidence gets tampered with by people picking up cartridges for instance from the scene, which makes the investigation very difficult.”
Police have opened a murder case.
