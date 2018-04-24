Parliament passes bill to regulate e-hailing services

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says the National Land Transport Amendment Bill will help to better respond to challenges facing the public transport industry.

CAPE TOWN - A new bill that will regulate electronic taxi hailing services such as Uber and Taxify has been passed by Parliament.

The bill amends the act hastily introduced in 2009 to make provision for transport systems designed for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Besides regulating e-hailing services, the bill also allows provinces to conclude new contracts for public transport services in areas where municipalities do not meet the prescribed requirements.

Nzimande says the national government will also have the power to conclude contracts in extreme circumstances, where there are gaps in the public transport system.

“The financial burden of the inadequate transport system is experienced by all. Especially those who are already captive or are using the system, especially the working class and the poor.”

The bill which will also regulate hired vehicles will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.