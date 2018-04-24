Pandor: Higher Education Dept aims to cut number of university dropouts

Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor and the Nsfas announced a new funding model which will help 40% of new students.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor says that her department is doing its bit to reduce the number of university dropouts.

Pandor, together with officials from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), is giving a briefing on free tertiary education at Parliament.

They’ve announced a new funding model which will help 40% of new students.

Pandor says that there are programmes which assist students who drop out.

“We’ve put in place measures to limit the level of dropout and support students. We also provide funding to institutions that struggle beyond academic.”