Former Statistician-General Lehohla awarded honorary doctorate from UKZN

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Former Statistician-General Lehohla awarded honorary doctorate from UKZN

This was to recognise his unprecedented role in evidence-based decision making and advocating for statistics in policy making in South Africa.

Former Statistician-General, Pali Lehohla, has been awarded with an honorary doctorate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal on 23 April 2018. Picture: Supplied.
Former Statistician-General, Pali Lehohla, has been awarded with an honorary doctorate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal on 23 April 2018. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Statistician-General, Pali Lehohla, was on Monday awarded with an honorary doctorate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

This was to recognise his unprecedented role in evidence-based decision making and advocating for statistics in policy making in South Africa.

Lehohla was the Statistician-General of South Africa and head of Statistics South Africa from 2000 to 2017.

Under his leadership, Statistics South Africa became a dynamic, knowledge creation centre producing relevant information for policy planning and implementation.

He was responsible for improving the skills of Statistics SA officials in generating and using statistics, resulting in the forging of innovative partnerships with various higher education institutions. He also helped improve the state of official statistics in the rest of Africa and internationally.

Lehohla has established partnerships with universities in South Africa in advancing tuition of statistical training, research and applications in state planning, leading to the establishment of the Centre for Regional and Urban Innovation and Statistical Exploration at the University of Stellenbosch.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA