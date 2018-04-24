Former Statistician-General Lehohla awarded honorary doctorate from UKZN
This was to recognise his unprecedented role in evidence-based decision making and advocating for statistics in policy making in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Statistician-General, Pali Lehohla, was on Monday awarded with an honorary doctorate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Lehohla was the Statistician-General of South Africa and head of Statistics South Africa from 2000 to 2017.
Under his leadership, Statistics South Africa became a dynamic, knowledge creation centre producing relevant information for policy planning and implementation.
He was responsible for improving the skills of Statistics SA officials in generating and using statistics, resulting in the forging of innovative partnerships with various higher education institutions. He also helped improve the state of official statistics in the rest of Africa and internationally.
Lehohla has established partnerships with universities in South Africa in advancing tuition of statistical training, research and applications in state planning, leading to the establishment of the Centre for Regional and Urban Innovation and Statistical Exploration at the University of Stellenbosch.
