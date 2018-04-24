NW ANC calls for suspension of Revolutionary Council members
Members of Revolutionary Council are demanding Premier Supra Mahumapelo be removed from office. ANC says evidence of maladministration and corruption needs to be presented first.
MAHIKENG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has called for the immediate suspension of those belonging to the so-called Revolutionary Council which is demanding Premier Supra Mahumapelo be removed from office.
The party says evidence of maladministration and corruption needs to be presented first before the premier can be recalled.
The North West ANC’s Lopang Rothman says there are those who want regime change and are making the province ungovernable.
“We’re making a point that there’s a national programme targeting certain provinces and certain leaders viewed to be too powerful and pro-radical economic transformation.”
He says allegations of corruption against Premier Mahumapelo should be tested legally.
Rothman also says calls by alliance partners to have Mahumapelo recalled are malicious and they have not backed up their allegations with facts.
He says the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West have been targeted by external forces who want to force regime change.
