Numsa calls on members to join Saftu march
Numsa says the strike is a rejection of the R20 an hour minimum wage which its labelled 'an insult'.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is calling on its members from various sectors to join Saftu in Wednesday’s strike against the proposed minimum wage and other labour laws.
Numsa says the strike is a rejection of the R20 an hour minimum wage which its labelled “an insult”.
The Johannesburg leg of nationwide marches will kick off at the Newtown precinct.
Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim says the trade union is angry and dismayed by what he says is the African National Congress government’s continued supervision of the exploitation of the black labour force.
“We treat black and African workers as violent savages when in fact they are victims of brutal capitalists while at the same time the court promotes false class harmony in a class-divided society.”
On the nationwide bus strike, Jim says striking workers must continue making their demands.
“We appreciate that this strike affects our communities negatively but we’re calling on them to continue supporting the strike and the just demands of our members.”
The Saftu marches will be held on Wednesday in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein and
Polokwane.
Popular in Local
-
Saftu strike aims to bring country to standstill
-
Saftu: National strike will be peaceful
-
Call for troubled Mahumapelo to appear before Parly inquiry
-
Court shown photos of Mantsoe leaving apartment with Mokoena's body
-
Zuma’s new fiancée asked to step down from women's campaign role
-
Dr Mpho Tshivhase becomes SA's first black woman to earn PhD in philosophy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.