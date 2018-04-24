Numsa calls on members to join Saftu march

Numsa says the strike is a rejection of the R20 an hour minimum wage which its labelled 'an insult'.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is calling on its members from various sectors to join Saftu in Wednesday’s strike against the proposed minimum wage and other labour laws.

The Johannesburg leg of nationwide marches will kick off at the Newtown precinct.

Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim says the trade union is angry and dismayed by what he says is the African National Congress government’s continued supervision of the exploitation of the black labour force.

“We treat black and African workers as violent savages when in fact they are victims of brutal capitalists while at the same time the court promotes false class harmony in a class-divided society.”

On the nationwide bus strike, Jim says striking workers must continue making their demands.

“We appreciate that this strike affects our communities negatively but we’re calling on them to continue supporting the strike and the just demands of our members.”

The Saftu marches will be held on Wednesday in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein and

Polokwane.