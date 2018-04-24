No signs of suicide found at Susan Rohde's death scene, court told

Jason Rohde is accused of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier wine estate near Stellenbosch in July 2016. He claims she committed suicide.

CAPE TOWN - The investigating officer in the trial against alleged wife killer Jason Rohde says he found no sign of suicide at the crime scene.

The property mogul is accused of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier wine estate near Stellenbosch in July 2016.

He claims she committed suicide by hanging herself with a hair iron cord.

Sergeant Marlon Apollis, an officer with almost 15 years’ experience, says he has investigated numerous suicide cases.

He's testified that once Rohde's body was removed from the crime scene, he went into the room to look for any indication of suicide.

Apollis says he looked for a note or a diary entry but couldn't find anything.

He adds in his experience with such cases, those who commit suicide would leave behind notes on a piece of paper, a diary or on a cellphone.

However, he agrees with Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe that the absence of a note did not rule out suicide.

Apollis says he was told the deceased hanged herself from a hook at the back of the bathroom door.

However, he could not find a chair, table or a bin on which the deceased could've stood in order to hang herself.