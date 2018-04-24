No indication Prasa, Metrorail members will support Saftu strike
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is leading the one-day industrial action opposing changes to labour laws and a proposed national minimum wage of R20 an hour.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says there's no indication that its employees will support a nationwide South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) strike on Wednesday.
The trade union federation is leading the one-day industrial action opposing changes to labour laws and a proposed national minimum wage of R20 an hour.
Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “Metrorail plans to operate its usual train services tomorrow as best as it can. There is no indication that any Prasa or Metrorail trade union will participate in sympathy with the Saftu-organised protest action.”
Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department says schools across the province will remain open on Wednesday despite the strike.
Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “There are a number of fake news posts that are doing the rounds on social media claiming that schools will shut on Wednesday. These are not true and we urge parents and learners and members of the public to please not share this fake news. Schools in the Western Cape will remain open on Wednesday.”
The City of Cape Town has granted Saftu permission for 2,000 marchers to take to the streets of Cape Town's CBD from 11:30 to 3:30 in the afternoon.
