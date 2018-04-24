No arrests yet made following Hawks raid on George municipal office

Monday's raid is part of an investigation into alleged fraud and corruption in procurement processes and the awarding of tenders at the municipality.

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks say that no arrests have been made following a search and seizure operation at municipal offices in George.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says: “No arrests have been made at this stage as no one has been charged. We’re simply conducting a search and seizure of documents linked to the irregularities on awarding of tenders.”