National bus strike sees some CT learners miss school

Parents have told the Education Department they simply cannot afford alternative transport.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - It’s the season of discontent for organised labour with the bus driver strike dragging on for nearly a week now.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says it will be sitting down with the Labour Department on Tuesday and other unions to try and bring an end to the national bus driver strike.

Meanwhile, some Cape Town learners have missed school due to the ongoing bus strike.

Parents have told the Education Department they simply cannot afford alternative transport.

The strike has affected more than 370,000 passengers in the Cape metropol.

The Western Cape Education Department says learners from Vissershok and Du Noon have been absent because their families don’t have money for other modes of transport.

Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says: “Parents are unable to afford to pay extra transport costs. We have not received reports from any other areas about any significant impact.”

The government will on Tuesday try to end the nationwide bus strike when it meets with unions and employers.

Despite bosses and labour revising their offers and demands talks deadlocked again last Friday.

Unions have dropped their wage demand from 12% to 9.5%, while employers are offering 8%, up from their initial 7% offer.

This video by @PelaneM of @ewnupdates shows how essential bus services are to this economy @BusStrike pic.twitter.com/Y2MQPN6xaB — SATAWU Media (@SatawuMedia) April 20, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)