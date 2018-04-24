Popular Topics
Go

National bus strike sees some CT learners miss school

Parents have told the Education Department they simply cannot afford alternative transport.

Commuters queue at the Bellville taxi rank on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
Commuters queue at the Bellville taxi rank on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
Graig-Lee  Smith 4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - It’s the season of discontent for organised labour with the bus driver strike dragging on for nearly a week now.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says it will be sitting down with the Labour Department on Tuesday and other unions to try and bring an end to the national bus driver strike.

Meanwhile, some Cape Town learners have missed school due to the ongoing bus strike.

Parents have told the Education Department they simply cannot afford alternative transport.

The strike has affected more than 370,000 passengers in the Cape metropol.

The Western Cape Education Department says learners from Vissershok and Du Noon have been absent because their families don’t have money for other modes of transport.

Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says: “Parents are unable to afford to pay extra transport costs. We have not received reports from any other areas about any significant impact.”

The government will on Tuesday try to end the nationwide bus strike when it meets with unions and employers.

Despite bosses and labour revising their offers and demands talks deadlocked again last Friday.

Unions have dropped their wage demand from 12% to 9.5%, while employers are offering 8%, up from their initial 7% offer.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

