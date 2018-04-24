MPs agree to probe Guptas' naturalisation

Members of Parliament’s suspicions were raised when an original list of naturalised South African citizens, requested by the committee, did not contain the names of the Guptas.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee says it wants to thoroughly scrutinise all documents related to the naturalisation of the Gupta family to determine whether fraud was committed in the department.

Members of Parliament (MP)'s suspicions were raised when an original list of naturalised South African citizens, requested by the committee, did not contain the names of the Guptas.

The committee has on Tuesday agreed to hold an inquiry into the Guptas' naturalisation.

It says the inquiry should extend beyond the Guptas to determine whether any of their employees illegally obtained South African documents.

There’s final consensus that the Guptas' naturalisation must be investigated.

The committee has already begun probing documents from Home Affairs and those submitted by Gupta company, Oakbay, regarding donations and investments referred to in their naturalisation application.

Committee chairperson Donald Gumede said: “We shall have an inquiry and then from time to time we shall meet and refine our terms of reference according to need.”

MPs have asked the committee’s legal advisors to present them with a list of key witnesses.

Besides a request that Minister Malusi Gigaba top that list, there’s also been a call for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to be included.