Motsoaledi shocked by intimidation of health workers at Mahikeng hospital

The SA National Defence Force Health Department has been roped in to secure and operate the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that health workers at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital in the North West want to go to work but are being intimidated by unknown individuals.

Five babies nearly died when non-striking nurses were removed from the neonatal hospital in the province by their striking colleagues.

At least three people died last week after they were allegedly left without medical care.

The SA National Defence Force Health Department has been roped in to secure and operate the facility.

Motsoaledi says he is shocked by the intimidation of health workers.

“I visited the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital on Monday and I was told they arrive in the morning, try to prevent chronic patients from getting help. Other say they’ve been threatened with being at work.”