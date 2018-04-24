Motsoaledi confident SANDF intervention in Mahikeng will go long way

Since the arrival of the SANDF during the weekend, Motsoaledi says at least 24 babies have been delivered and dozens of patients assisted.

MAHIKENG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he is confident that the South African Defence Force’s intervention in providing health care services at the Mahikeng provincial hospital will go a long way.

The SANDF's health department was roped in to secure and operate the facility, as workers belonging to National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) have been on a go-slow for several weeks.

At least three people died last week after they were allegedly left without professional help.

Motsoaledi visited the hospital on Monday.

Since the arrival of the SANDF during the weekend, Motsoaledi says that at least 24 babies have been delivered and dozens of patients assisted.

Motsoaledi says the pharmaceutical depot which supplies health facilities with medicine is also being secured by soldiers.

“The work is 90% done in the depot, because it’s not that we don’t have medication, it’s there. But remember the depot was closed down.”

Motsoaledi says some that of Nehawu’s demands are totally out of his reach but insists that national government is working to address them.

Chief among those demands is that Premier Supra Mahumapelo resign.

The go-slow continues.