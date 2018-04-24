Motsoaledi confident SANDF intervention in Mahikeng will go long way
Since the arrival of the SANDF during the weekend, Motsoaledi says at least 24 babies have been delivered and dozens of patients assisted.
MAHIKENG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he is confident that the South African Defence Force’s intervention in providing health care services at the Mahikeng provincial hospital will go a long way.
The SANDF's health department was roped in to secure and operate the facility, as workers belonging to National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) have been on a go-slow for several weeks.
At least three people died last week after they were allegedly left without professional help.
Motsoaledi visited the hospital on Monday.
Since the arrival of the SANDF during the weekend, Motsoaledi says that at least 24 babies have been delivered and dozens of patients assisted.
Motsoaledi says the pharmaceutical depot which supplies health facilities with medicine is also being secured by soldiers.
“The work is 90% done in the depot, because it’s not that we don’t have medication, it’s there. But remember the depot was closed down.”
Motsoaledi says some that of Nehawu’s demands are totally out of his reach but insists that national government is working to address them.
Chief among those demands is that Premier Supra Mahumapelo resign.
The go-slow continues.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.