May suffers another defeat in upper house over EU rights
Last week’s defeat, the first of two on that day, increased pressure on May to reconsider her refusal to remain in a customs union with the EU.
LONDON – Britain’s upper house of parliament handed the government its third defeat over Brexit in less than a week on Monday, voting down plans not to retain EU rights in national law before Britain leaves the bloc.
The defeat is one of several Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government is expected to suffer in the House of Lords as parliament debates legislation which will enact Britain’s exit from the European Union in March next year.
The vote can be overturned by the lower house, the House of Commons, but shows the deep divisions over Brexit across the Houses of Parliament and could encourage lawmakers hoping to derail her plans.
The defeat — over ensuring the political, social and economic rights protected by the European Charter of Fundamental Rights are replicated in British law — follows a vote by the Lords that challenged her plan to leave the EU’s customs union.
Last week’s defeat, the first of two on that day, increased pressure on May to reconsider her refusal to remain in a customs union with the EU.
On the charter, Lord (David) Pannick, author of the amendment, told peers he feared the government was doing away with it because ministers might want to dilute the protections it offers.
“I fear that the government is seeking to make an exception for rights under the charter because the government is suspicious of the very concept of fundamental rights,” he told the House of Lords.
Arguing against the amendment, Lord (Richard) Keen said by retaining the charter, Britain would be opening up to being influenced by “foreign law” that could to lead to “constitutional outrage”.
The government says the rights the charter protects are already covered by British law and May’s spokesman said earlier on Monday the withdrawal bill, which was approved by the House of Commons before being sent to the upper house, was the best way of providing “the smoothest possible Brexit”.
The defeats, while embarrassing, have not so far shaken the government, but after being debated in Lords, the bill will return to the House of Commons, where lawmakers will decide whether to keep the amendments or overturn them.
Popular in World
-
Driver kills 10, injures 15 plowing van into Toronto sidewalk crowd
-
Wounded soldier gets world's first penis transplant in US operation
-
It's a boy! Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge welcome third child
-
France's Macron visits Trump as Iran nuclear deal hangs in balance
-
The British succession line
-
Oops! UK supermarket charges customer over R15,000 for banana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.