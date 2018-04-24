[LISTEN] You are dying, quite literally, for a paycheque
Radio 702 | Ian Mann says in the book 'Dying for a Paycheck: How Modern Management Harms Employee Health and Company Performance' Jeffrey Pfeffer talks about the toxicity of some of workplaces.
JOHANNESBURG - Ian Mann says Dying for a Paycheck: How Modern Management Harms Employee Health and Company Performance by Jeffrey Pfeffer helps put the light on workplace safety.
Mann says in the book Pfeffer talk about how people ignore the toxicity of some of their workplaces, this albeit the decrease in the work accidents.
Mann says Pfeffer’s book highlights being overworked and the stress workplaces induce on employees as well as the fear of losing one’s job.
Listen to the audio above for more.
