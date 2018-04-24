[LISTEN] Why SA Natives Forum wants Hanekom sacked

Radio 702 | The SA Natives Forum has called for Derek Hanekom’s dismissal due to his bigotry and fascism that they believe is polarising the nation along the racial, and ideological lines.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Natives Forum has called for Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom’s dismissal due to his bigotry and fascism on Twitter that they believe is polarising the nation along the racial, gender, cultural and ideological lines.

This follows Hanekom’s tweeting in condemnation of ANN7’s decision to broadcast an event addressed by former president Jacob Zuma, and Zuma’s latest newborn.

SA Natives Forum’s Shampene Mphaloane says Hanekom any political background of any kind and him being a former political prisoner does not condone his rogue behavior.

